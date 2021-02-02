Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PKI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.25. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

