Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 7.5%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.79. 622,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 638,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.