PAX Gold Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,856.76 or 0.05120811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $115.54 million and $5.17 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 62,228 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

