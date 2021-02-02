PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $116,354.96 and approximately $20.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

