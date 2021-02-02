PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PCB Bancorp traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 128,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 63,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00. Insiders acquired a total of 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $235,306 in the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $183.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

