PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 151,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 141,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

