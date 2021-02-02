Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 11,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,442. The company has a market cap of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $85,500. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.