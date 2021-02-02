Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.38.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

