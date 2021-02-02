PennyMac Financial Services’ (PFSI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,746 shares of company stock worth $12,851,258. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

