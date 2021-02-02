People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Shares Down 1.4%

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The stock has a market cap of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

About People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

