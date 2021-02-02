People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in the other. The fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected rise in revenues, lower expenses and elevated provisions. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

