Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

