Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Anthem by 26.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 10.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $292.56 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.04 and a 200-day moving average of $295.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

