Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.09. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.