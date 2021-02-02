Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

