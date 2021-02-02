Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

