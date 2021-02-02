Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

