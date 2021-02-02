Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.