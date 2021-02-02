Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.