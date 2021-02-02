PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.85. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.60.

NYSE PKI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. 1,162,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,936. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

