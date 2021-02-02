Perlin Trading Up 10.5% This Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Perlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00829347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.69 or 0.04719842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.