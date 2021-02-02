Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $7.14 on Top Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $7.14 or 0.00020073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $146.78 million and $14.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

