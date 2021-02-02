Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

PRGO traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 953,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,689. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.