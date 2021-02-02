Petix & Botte Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 27,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

