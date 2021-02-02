Petix & Botte Co Has $870,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 89,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

