Petix & Botte Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,593. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26.

