Petix & Botte Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

