Petix & Botte Co Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $181.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

