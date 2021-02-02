Petix & Botte Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,335,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 340,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

