PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 1,468,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,415,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Specifically, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $3,708,300 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $706.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.