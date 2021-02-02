Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $4.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

PEYUF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 243,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

