Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PFE stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

