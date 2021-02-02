Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.51 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,450,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

