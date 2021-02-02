Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

PFE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 2,774,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,450,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

