Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 72,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.