PGGM Investments Has $17.01 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,135 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

