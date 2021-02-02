PGGM Investments Has $24.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,741,637 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.