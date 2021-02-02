PGGM Investments Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

