PGGM Investments Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,158 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.20% of Nucor worth $31,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

