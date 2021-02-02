PGGM Investments Invests $20.36 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 433,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

