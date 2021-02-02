PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

