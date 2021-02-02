PGGM Investments Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,349,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,077,000 after buying an additional 80,099 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,451 shares of company stock worth $14,854,376 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.