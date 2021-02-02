PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 2,093,961 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,666,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.38% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

