PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after buying an additional 102,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

