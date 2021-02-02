PGGM Investments Sells 54,464 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,464 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,420,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $249.77 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

