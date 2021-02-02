Phantasma Energy Market Cap Tops $432,092.23 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $432,092.23 and $8,640.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00248335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,354,495 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

