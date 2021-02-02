PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 5.7% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 127,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 293,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.