Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 809,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

PHAT traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,048. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,821 shares of company stock worth $3,514,103. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,814,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $598,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

