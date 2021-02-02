Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 171,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 113,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Insiders have sold 81,821 shares of company stock worth $3,514,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

