PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. 377,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

